Consumers Energy announces pilot program to bury power lines

The company is planning on burying lines in areas that have frequent outages first, including three West Michigan counties.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich — Consumers Energy announced Wednesday that they are seeking approval for a pilot program to bury power lines to increase grid resiliency and reliability.

The program, which needs approval by the Michigan Public Service Commission, will target six counties in Michigan who are known to have frequent and lengthy power outages.

Currently, Consumers Energy has about 15% of their power lines underground and hopes to bury an additional 400 miles of power lines each year.

Consumers Energy says that buried power lines aren't affected by common outage causes like high winds, falling tree limbs, heavy snow and ice and other severe weather.

“We know burying power lines will help make the grid stronger, especially during violent storms that are hitting Michigan more frequently,” said Greg Salisbury, Consumers Energy’s vice president of electric distribution engineering.

The company is hoping the pilot program will teach them how to bury power lines in a cost-effective way.

“Historically the costs to bury lines have been too expensive, but we have driven down the cost per mile to be equivalent to above-ground hardening costs. This pilot will help us learn even more about how to bury lines in ways that keep costs as low as possible, allowing us to bury additional lines in the future," Salisbury added.

If approved, the pilot program will be implemented in Genesee, Livingston, Allegan, Ottawa, Montcalm and Iosco counties. Consumers Energy says that these counties are known to have frequent and lengthy outages.

“We can’t control the weather, but we can control how we prepare for more extreme storms,” said Chris Laird, Consumers Energy’s vice president of electric operations. “Burying the lines is just one tool we can use in our growing toolbox to prevent outages from impacting our customers. We are committed to delivering more reliable, resilient energy for every customer.”

The pilot program is part of Consumers Energy's $5.4 billion electric reliability program.

