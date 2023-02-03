Consumers Energy hosts community breakfast for customers without power

Despite some frustration, residents say they see crews around town working hard to get power restored.

GREENVILLE, Mich. — People in our northern counties are still without power Thursday afternoon. Most of those customers are in Montcalm, Newaygo and northern Kent counties.

At this point, some Consumers Energy customers have been waiting four days for their power to get restored.

Consumers Energy hosted a free community breakfast Thursday morning at Turk Lake Restaurant and Bar in Greenville to thank them for their patience and understanding.

"I think they're handling it pretty well. We're rural folks out here and we look after each other. If there are needs, we try to help anywhere we can,” said Bill Drews, of Trufant.



Many people took advantage of the opportunity to get out of their cold houses and enjoy a warm free meal.



The restaurant was packed for most of the day. However, it's a race against the clock now to get power restored to everyone with another winter storm expected to hit Friday.

More than 600 Consumers Energy crews have been working to restore power across Michigan after two impactful storms in a one-week span.



"I am a little concerned. Because I know they still have a lot of work to do. And they don't need more complications, what they're doing already,” said Richard Hotchkiss, who is still without power.



Some crews are working 16-hour shifts and they are still on the ground bracing for more Friday.

"Let's just hope that the one coming in tomorrow doesn't cause and they can get everybody up and running before he gets here and they can get home safely,” said Becky Herrington, who is still waiting for power to be restored.

Consumers Energy says they are hopeful that almost all customers will have their power restored by the end of Thursday.

