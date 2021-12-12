Did you lose power this weekend? Consumers Energy is giving free pizza to communities impacted by power outages

From 4-6 p.m. Sunday, customers can receive one large pizza per family at Nonno's Homestyle Italian & Pizzeria in Cedar Springs.

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — To help support Michiganders whose power was impacted by Saturday's storms, Consumers Energy will be providing free pizza to families.

From 4-6 p.m. Sunday, customers can receive one large pizza per family at Nonno's Homestyle Italian & Pizzeria in Cedar Springs. Surrounding communities will also be able to receive this deal.

Following high winds that left thousands of Michiganders in the dark, Consumers Energy has been working to restore power. This giveaway serves as a way to show appreciation for customers' patience while 350 crews continue restoration efforts, as well as to support those impacted by the storms.

A similar giveaway is happening in Ionia at Olivera's Restaurant from 3-6 p.m. Sunday.

Consumers Energy says Saturday's gusty conditions left 150,000 Michigan residents without power, broke 192 power poles and damaged over 2,200 power lines.

To see real-time updates on power restoration and outages, click here.

