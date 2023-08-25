Consumers Energy: Most customers will have power restored by end of Sunday

Consumers Energy is working to restore power to around 200,000 homes across Michigan after severe storms hit the state on Thursday evening.

JACKSON, Michigan — Consumers Energy is working to restore power to around 200,000 homes after severe thunderstorms and possible tornadoes caused extensive damage across the state.

The utility company says that they have over 1,000 lineworkers and support teams working to restore power to the affected communities.

As of early Friday morning, Consumers says they have restored power to about 11,000 customers.

Consumers Energy expects another 660 crews from Kentucky, Alabama and Pennsylvania to join the restoration effort on Friday and Saturday.

“Our all-hands-on-deck effort will continue today and throughout the weekend to restore power as quickly as possible for all customers impacted by this severe storm,” said Greg Salisbury, one of Consumers Energy’s Officers in Charge for the storm. “The safety of our customers and crews will remain the top priority as we work to make repairs, and we appreciate our customers’ patience.”

To report an outage and check the status of an outage, visit ConsumersEnergy.com/OutageCenter. You can also sign up to get outage alerts and restoration times sent to your phone or email by texting ‘REG' to 232273 or by visiting ConsumersEnergy.com/alerts.

The utility company is telling people to stay at least 25 feet away from downed power lines, keep children and pets away, and report the issue by calling 9-1-1 and Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050. Consumers Energy also asks the public to keep a safe distance from crews.

