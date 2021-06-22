Consumers Energy plans power outage in parts of Walker to install equipment

The outage will begin at 9 p.m. Saturday until 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

WALKER, Mich. — Consumers Energy is planning a power outage on Saturday, June 26 to upgrade its equipment. About 2,350 customers will be impacted by the outage, including some businesses.

The outage will affect those in Walker and Alpine Township bounded by 7 Mile Road NW to the north, Walker Avenue NW to the east, 8th Avenue to the west and along 3 Mile Road NW to the south. Customers who will be affected by this should have received notices via post card.

The outage will begin 9 p.m. Saturday until 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.