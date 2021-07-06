Consumers Energy plans to be coal-free by 2025

The new proposal would make the company one of the first in the country to go coal-free.

JACKSON, Mich — Consumers Energy announced Wednesday a proposal to stop using coal as a fuel source for electricity by 2025, 15 years faster than previously planned.

The new proposal would make the company one of the first in the country to go coal-free and provide a 20-year blueprint to meet Michigan’s energy needs while protecting the environment.

The plan, which needs regulatory approval, would ensure Consumers Energy does the following:

Be among the first utilities in the nation to go coal-free by 2025;

Use 90% clean energy resources by 2040;

Build nearly 8,000 megawatts of solar energy to power Michigan’s homes and businesses by 2040;

Stay on the path to achieve net zero carbon emissions, and

Save customers about $650 million through 2040.

“Consumers Energy is committed to a just transition away from coal as a fuel source for electricity,” said Brandon Hofmeister, senior vice president for governmental, regulatory and public affairs.

“We supported employees and communities impacted by our 2016 coal retirements by finding new roles for workers who wanted to stay, fulfilling our environmental responsibilities at the sites and helping local leaders pursue new economic possibilities.”

