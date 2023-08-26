Consumers Energy restores power to 40% of residents affected by Thursday storm

Consumers is hosting a free community dinner Saturday in Alpine Township, just one area recovering from tornado damage.

JACKSON, Michigan — Consumers Energy has restored power to 40% of customers impacted by Thursday's severe storms.

After strong thunderstorms and tornadoes swept through Michigan, 200,000 residents were left without power. Consumers Energy has been working around the clock to bring it back.

As of 10 a.m. Saturday, more than 78,000 have had their power restored.

“Our communities are depending on us to safely and quickly get power restored so they can begin healing from the damage and devastation of the storms,” said Chris Laird, one of Consumers Energy’s Officers in Charge for the power restoration.

Consumers is hosting a free community dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Alpine Township Office in Comstock Park, just one of the many communities recovering after several tornadoes touched down in Michigan, with winds up to 90 mph.

Crews as far as Pennsylvania, Alabama and Kentucky worked 16-hours shifts to help Michigan get back on track.

Officials hope to have all power restored by the end of the day Sunday.

You're reminded to stay at least 25 feet away from downed power lines at all times. Check the outage map here.

