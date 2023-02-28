Consumers Energy sending crews up north after southern restoration is completed

Over 600 power crews are still working to restore power in southern Michigan. They plan to move to the northern portion of the state later this week.

MICHIGAN, USA — Consumers Energy is sending crews to the northern portion of Michigan after they finish restoring power in the south, officials say.

After two ice storms within a week, 600 power crews from across the state and four surrounding states are working on restoration efforts.

Over 385,000 residents were impacted by the storms, Consumers says. More than 324,000 of those cases have been resolved.

Consumers is still focused on areas like Branch, Hillsdale, Jackson, Washtenaw and Lenawee counties. They expect to complete these efforts on Wednesday. Afterwards, they'll head up toward Grand Rapids, over to Big Rapids, and across the Flint area.

“We will continue to work around the clock to return electric service and normalcy to our customers who have been demonstrating grace and patience throughout the course of these storm events," said Amanda Wagenschutz, a Consumers Energy officer.

Residents should always stay at least 25 feet away from a downed wire or anything touching a downed wire for their safety. You can report one by calling 911 or Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050.

Consumers Energy reminds residents of the following safety tips:

Be careful while crews continue to work along roads. Drivers should slow down or stop and wait for oncoming traffic to clear so they safely can go past workers on roadsides.

Call 2-1-1, a free statewide service, if you are looking for help connecting to resources that offer assistance in their community, including warming centers.

Never use a generator in an attached garage, basement, enclosed patio or near any air intakes. Doing so could cause a generator to produce hazardous levels of carbon monoxide, an odorless, colorless and deadly gas. Read more guidance on safe generator use here.

Consumers Energy will trim or remove trees interfering with electric restoration activities. Once safe to do so, clean-up of debris from tree trimming or removal during a storm emergency is the responsibility of individual property owners.

In some cases, the mast that holds the electric service wires to a home or business may have been damaged or torn away. Crews will reconnect the wires to a home, but only a licensed electrician can repair or replace a mast or a cable.

