Consumers Energy summer peak rates are back

Starting June 1 and lasting through September 30, energy rates will be 50% higher between the hours of 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Consumers Energy summer peak rates have returned for 2022.

This means customers will see a 50% increase in electricity rates during "on-peak" times. That is between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

According to Consumers Energy, this rate increase equals about $2 more a month for an average household, if no energy use is changed. However, they encourage shifting energy use to off-peak times.

"Consumers Energy, in collaboration with Michigan Public Service Commission, looked at doing was," said Josh Paciorek, a media spokesperson for Consumers Energy of West Michigan, "if we can set aside a certain part of the day when we know demand is higher, and encourage customers to use energy at those off peak times the other 19 hours during the day, that will actually help customers take more control of their bills and save money rather than having one flat rate all day."

Energy demand tends to be much higher in the summer months, as people use air conditioning units to keep their homes cool.

Consumers Energy has some tips to keep energy bills low:

Pre-cool your home. That means running your air conditioning earlier in the morning, and keeping windows and curtains closed to keep cool air inside during peak hours. Install a smart thermostat. You can find discounted options on Consumer's website. Swap out lightbulbs for LED bulbs. Shift large appliance use to off-peak times. Use fans instead of air conditioning.

Some customers, however, said they saw much higher energy bills last summer.

"In the summer months, my bills climbed," said Ashley Breeman, a Consumers Energy customer. "And then in September, it was $560. And I live in a two bedroom apartment."

Breeman was told by Consumers Energy the higher bill was due to the summer rates in part, but also more air conditioning use. She claims she did not use it any more than in the earlier summer months, when her bill was much lower. Now, she's not looking forward to this summer's rates.

"I don't feel good about it," said Breeman, "I had to go on a payment plan just to pay that off. I'm a single mom of three. I'm probably just not going to use my air conditioner. I'm not looking forward to it."

Meanwhile, other customers adjusted their energy use and did not see much of an effect on their energy bill last summer. Lori Evesque has solar panels that reduce her energy use. She also has an electric water heater and dehumidifier, which she would not run during peak times.

"My thought is that it's a good thing that consumers is doing that," said Evesque, "because considering what we're doing to the climate, we really need to actually use less energy, not more."

She said she also replaced some lights with ceiling fans, and changing the air circulation helped a lot in the summer heat.

"We're not going back to the Stone Age or anything," said Evesque, "There's plenty of things that we can do to live with lower energy."

RELATED VIDEO: A Warmer Than Usual West Michigan Summer?

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.