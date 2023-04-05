Consumers Energy turning off natural gas in Barry Co. areas after leak under Thornapple River

Consumers says about 4,500 customers will be affected. They expect to fix the problem by the end of the weekend.

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — A gas main leak under Thornapple River is causing problems for Barry County customers, Consumer's Energy says.

The leak began on a six-inch steel gas main Wednesday night, which caused a loss of pressure in the natural gas system for residents of the Hastings area.

Crews will work overnight to create a temporary bypass to restore natural gas services before they can make permanent repairs. They will also being going door-to-door to area customers Thursday morning to temporarily disconnect their natural gas.

Consumers says about 4,500 customers will be affected. They expect to fix the problem by the end of the weekend.

“Consumers Energy truly appreciates the patience of our customers during this unusual situation,” said Christopher Fultz, Consumers Energy’s vice president of natural gas operations. “We are committed to our customers and understand that this will create a hardship. We are in contact with community leaders, and our crews will be working around the clock to safely return full natural gas service to the entire community.”

It is unknown what caused the gas leak at this time.

