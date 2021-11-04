Consumers Energy: We can power 1 million electric vehicles on Michigan roads by 2030

According to Consumers Energy, there are more than two million electric vehicles on U.S. roads today. That number is expected to grow to 18.7 million by 2030.

MICHIGAN, USA — Consumers Energy announced Thursday its commitment to powering one million electric vehicles on Michigan roads by 2030.

In a release, the company said, “The goal would put Michigan – the birthplace of America’s auto industry – in the driver’s seat for the next generation of clean, zero-emissions vehicles and support the auto industry’s goal to have electric vehicles be 50% of new sales by 2030.”

According to Consumers Energy, there are more than two million electric vehicles on U.S. roads today. That number is expected to grow to 18.7 million by 2030.

“Consumers Energy is committed to Michigan’s EV transformation, and all the road signs show an all-electric automotive future is moving closer to becoming a reality,” said Lauren Youngdahl Snyder, Consumers Energy’s vice president of customer experience.

“Michigan is doing the right things when it comes to manufacturing EVs and making ownership convenient, and we’re confident we can ensure our state is ready for this transformation.”

Consumers plans on doing the following to accomplish its goal:

Provide over 1,000 rebates for home, business and public charging stations through its PowerMIDrive program. Those include 30 fast-charging locations that can fully power an EV battery in less than an hour.

Plans to power the growing demand for EVs, with 200 fast-charging locations – and over 2,000 chargers at homes and businesses – across Michigan over the next three years.

PowerMIFleet, which provides Michigan businesses with expertise and guidance to electrify their vehicle fleets, as well as rebates for charging locations.

The new Bring Your Own Charger program, allowing EV owners to receive energy savings and monthly rebates for charging at night.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.