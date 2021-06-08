Idol Audition Front of the Line Pass Giveaway

Hurry up to enter to win a Front of the Line Pass to get seen early when you audition for the next season of American Idol.

Auditions for the new season of American Idol are already underway. Michigan auditions take place on August 13th! To help our West Michigan Idol hopefuls, 13 ON YOUR SIDE is giving away five Front of the Line passes to get you seen early on your audition day.

13 ON YOUR SIDE FRONT OF THE LINE PASS SWEEPSTAKES

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

Eligibility. Subject to the American Idol eligibility requirements that follow, 13 ON YOUR SIDE Front of the Line Pass Sweepstakes (the “Contest”) is open to legal U.S. residents of the Grand Rapids, Michigan DMA who also meet all American Idol eligibility requirements (see below). Employees and contractors of Combined Communications of Oklahoma, LLC (“WZZM13”), TEGNA Inc., and each of their respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win. American Idol requirements:

1. On September 15, 2021 you must be 15 to 28 years old (which means you must be born on or between June 2, 1992 and September 15, 2006). If you were born before or after this window, you are not eligible to participate this season of the television program currently entitled “American Idol,” (the “Program") currently intended for initial broadcast on the ABC television network.

2. You must be a legal U.S. resident and be authorized to participate in the entire competition portion of the Program and throughout the term of any post-show agreements provided by Producer or any of the other Program Entities (as defined below), such as but not limited to, a recording agreement. This means that you must either: (i) have the unrestricted right to work in the United States, or (ii) possess the appropriate United States employment authorization that permits you to participate and compete in the Program and engage in any post-show agreements and related employment. Prior to the beginning of the competition portion of the Program, each potential contestant must demonstrate, to Producer’s satisfaction, compliance with this requirement in order to accept an invitation to the competition.

3. You are ineligible to participate in the Program if you competed in any previous season of American Idol and advanced to the Top 10 stage of the competition.

4. To accept an invitation to participate in the competition portion of the Program (currently scheduled to begin in December 2021), you must be able to demonstrate to the satisfaction of Producer that you do not have any contractual arrangement that would prohibit you from fully participating in the show and/or entering into any contracts required by Producer, including, but not limited to, an exclusive recording contract, merchandising contract, a live and/or global touring agreement, a music publishing or songwriting agreement and an exclusive management contract (subject to paragraph 5 below).

5. In the event that you already have a management contract prior to your first audition in front of the Program judges, the requirement to enter into a management contract shall not apply to you provided that you can demonstrate to the satisfaction of Producer and 19 Entertainment Limited that such contract commenced prior to the date of your first audition in front of the Program judges. Furthermore, in the event that you have previously entered into and are still a party to a music publishing or songwriting agreement prior to your audition in front of the Program judges, then you must agree to promptly disclose the existence of such agreement to Producer and the 19 Companies (as defined below) (or an affiliate or designee), provide material details of said agreement and/or provide a copy of such agreement upon the request of the 19 Companies (or an affiliate) and you must agree not to extend the existing term of such agreement. By accepting an invitation to be a participant, you must timely complete and return such participant agreements, releases and all exhibits, schedules and attachments thereto that will be furnished to you by Producer and/or 19 Entertainment Limited.

6. You must not currently be a candidate for public office and must agree not to become a candidate for public office until one (1) year after the initial exhibition of the final episode of the Program in which you appear (if selected to participate).

7. As of July 5, 2021 and continuing through the completion of the competition, neither you nor any of your immediate family members or members of your household (whether related or not), may be an employee, officer or director (excluding interns or other short-term independent contractors) of: (a) Industrial Media Inc. and all majority owned subsidiaries (including, but not limited to, 19 Entertainment Limited, 19 Entertainment, Inc., 19 Recording Services, Inc., 19 Recordings Limited, 19 TV Limited, 19 Recordings, Inc., and 19 Publishing, Inc.) (collectively, the “19 Companies”); (b) American Idol Productions, Inc. (“Producer”); (c) American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. (“ABC”); (d) FremantleMedia North America, Inc. (“Fremantle”); (e) Telescope Inc.; (f) any of the foregoing entities’ respective parents, subsidiaries or affiliated companies (including, without limitation, The Walt Disney Company and its affiliates); (g) any person or entity directly involved in the casting, auditions, development, production, distribution, or other exploitation of the Program or any variation thereof; (h) any known, major sponsor of the Program; or (i) any person or entity supplying services or prizes to the Program. The entities described in the preceding sentence shall be referred to herein, individually and collectively, as the “Program Entities.”

8. You must accurately complete all documents provided by Producer, any of the other Program Entities or any other entity providing services to the Program.

How to Enter. Eligible entrants can register at www.13onyourside.com/contests.





Winner Selection . On or about 8/6/2021 five (5) winners will be selected and notified. Winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received.

Prizes and Odds . The five (5) Front of the Line Pass winners will each receive a front of the line pass to virtual auditions. They will get to audition early in the day on their given audition day.

Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

Winner Notification and Acceptance . Winners will be notified on or about 8/6/2021 at the email address provided on winner’s entry form. Winner must respond to the email notification within 24 hours of the date and time on the email. Failure to respond within such time period, return of email prize notification as undeliverable or failure of winner to respond to the email notification may result in disqualification and an alternate winner may be selected from among all remaining eligible entries. Winners may waive their right to receive prizes. Prizes are nonassignable and nontransferable. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes are not redeemable for cash. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability and Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Winners are solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes. Winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility/liability and publicity release (except where prohibited by law) which must be returned as directed by Sponsor. Failure to sign and return the affidavit or release, or to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules, may result in a winner’s disqualification, the forfeiture of her or his interest in the prize, and the award of the prize to a substitute winner. Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes winner’s consent to the publication of her or his name, biographical information and likeness in any media for any commercial or promotional purpose, without limitation the Internet, or further compensation. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

Participation . By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Contest as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Contest is compromised by a virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupts or impairs the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Contest, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Contest. Should the Contest be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. By participating in this Contest, each entrant agrees to fully release, forever discharge and hold harmless Sponsors WZZM13 and The Coast Guard Festival, and TEGNA Inc. from and against all claims, costs, liabilities, losses, injuries, and damages arising out of the Contest, including, but not limited to, any claims for personal injury, death or damage to or loss of property or any other harm arising out of entrant’s participation in the Contest, the receipt, use, or misuse of any prize, or any travel or activity that is related to the Contest or any prize.

Construction . The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

Copyright . By entering the Contest, each contestant grants to Sponsor an exclusive, royalty-free and irrevocable right and license to publish, print, edit or otherwise use the contestant’s submitted entry, in whole or in part, for any purpose and in any manner or media (including, without limitation, the Internet) throughout the world in perpetuity, and to license others to do so, all without limitation or further compensation. Each contestant further agrees that if his/her entry is selected by Sponsor as the winning entry, he/she will sign any additional license or release that Sponsor may require, and will not publicly perform or display his or her submission without the express permission of Sponsor.

Sponsor . , 13 ON YOUR SIDE Front of the Line Pass Sweepstakes is sponsored by WZZM13 and The Coast Guard Festival. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials relating to the Contest. For a list of winners (available after August 6, 2021) or a copy of these Official Rules, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Winners List/Official Rules” (as applicable), , 13 ON YOUR SIDE Front of the Line Pass Sweepstakes, 645 3 Mile Rd NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49544. If you have any questions regarding this Contest, please contact jflis@13onyourside.com.

American Idol Eligibility Requirements. Please note that in order to enjoy the full benefit of any recording agreement prize offered as part of the Program, you must be a legal U.S. resident with either the unrestricted right to work in the United States or have employment authorization in the United States that permits you to work and fulfill any post show agreements provided by Producer or any of the other Program Entities. See americanidol.com/auditions for additional requirements.

Producer has the sole discretion to make determinations of contestant eligibility, which are binding and final in all respects, and Producer reserves the right to change any of the eligibility requirements at any time.