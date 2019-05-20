GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Sculptures created with LEGO® bricks return to the Muskegon Museum of Art in Replay: The Exhibition. The show is an examination and celebration of American Pop and Geek culture through the paintings, photography, and sculpture of a diverse group of artists.

Each lucky winner will receive a voucher good for two adults and two children to visit the exhibition. The exhibition runs May 9th through August 18th, 2019 at the Muskegon Museum of Art.

For more details, visit the Muskegon Museum of Art HERE.