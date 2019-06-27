GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Ionia Free Fair is just around the corner. Two Grand Prize winners will receive four Super Fun Passes AND four Grandstand tickets, good for any day during the week-long fair. The fair runs July 11th through July 20th.

For more information on the fair and full line up of events, visit their site here.

ENTER NOW

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.