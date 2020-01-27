GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Your favorite Disney stories come to life at Disney On Ice presents Celebrate Memories! coming to Van Andel Arena February 27th through March 1st, 2020.

Lucky winners will receive a family four pack of ticket vouchers to select performances of Disney on Ice at Van Andel Arena.

Vouchers are not tickets and must be redeemed at the Van Andel Box Office prior to showtime for ticketed seats. Ticketed seats are subject to availability.

Select performances include:

• Thursday, February 27th at 7 p.m.

• Friday, February 28th at 7 p.m.

• Saturday, February 29th at 7 p.m.

• Sunday, March 1st at 7 p.m.

