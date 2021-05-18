x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

Contests

Enter for a chance to win tickets to the Lakeshore Parade of Homes!

Get inspired by some of West Michigan's greatest homes!
Credit: WZZM

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Get inspired by some of West Michigan's greatest homes!

This year’s Lakeshore Parade of Homes tour provides an entire lifestyle-event experience offering more to see and do for everyone. From plumbing to appliances, our mini home show, featured at stops 1, 4, and 5 will showcase vendor booths from the finest local home-related professionals.

The Lakeshore Parade of Homes returns June 10 - June 12, 2021. Each Grand Prize Winner will receive a Family Four Pack of tickets to the event.

ENTER NOW

For more details, visit their site here.