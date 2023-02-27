Enter to win tickets to LaughFest

Win tickets to DJ Demers, Karajokee, Pop Scholars, Tig Notaro, Clean Comedy Showcase, Hot Takes & Prison Breaks, or The Dirty Show

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Enter to win here!

This contest will give 2 pairs of tickets to seven people. Winners will get to pick from the list of shows available. First winner picked gets to choose from all shows, next winner picks from the remaining, etc. Available shows are the following: DJ Demers, Karajokee, Pop Scholars, Tig Notaro, Clean Comedy Showcase, Hot Takes & Prison Breaks, or The Dirty Show.

LaughFest is back again! Founded in 2011 by Gilda's Club Grand Rapids, a non-profit organization that provides emotional support for individuals and families affected by cancer, the festival aims to raise awareness and funds for Gilda's Club Grand Rapids while also promoting laughter as a form of healing.

This year the festival runs March 8th through the 12th, featuring a wide variety of comedy shows and events, including stand-up comedy, improv, sketch comedy, and more.

LaughFest has attracted some of the biggest names in comedy over the years, including Jay Leno, Seth Meyers, Lily Tomlin, and Jim Gaffigan, among others. In addition to the headline acts, the festival also showcases local and up-and-coming comedians.

In addition to the comedy shows, LaughFest also hosts a number of community events, such as the Seriously Funny Family Adventure Challenge, a family-friendly event that includes a scavenger hunt and physical challenges, and Laughter Yoga, a session that combines deep breathing exercises with laughter.

Overall, LaughFest is a unique and entertaining event that brings together comedy and a great cause.

Gilda's LaughFest Ticket Giveaway: OFFICIAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility . Subject to the additional restrictions below, the Gilda's LaughFest Ticket Giveaway (the “Contest”) is open to legal U.S. residents (excluding Puerto Rico) who are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Employees and contractors of WZZM 13 (“Sponsor”), TEGNA Inc., AEG, and each of their respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win.

3. How to Enter . The Contest will begin at 12:01 a.m. (E.T.) on February 27, 2023 and end at 11:59 p.m. (E.T.) on March 3, 2023 (the “Contest Period”). Maximum one (1) entry per person per method per day. Entrants can gain bonus entries by sharing on social media through the entry program. Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email address. Sponsor will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, or for failure to receive entries due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor. Ad blocking software on your computer needs to be disabled so that it doesn’t interfere with processing your entry. By entering, you agree to receive e-mails from Sponsor or those directed by Sponsor. You can opt-out of the receipt of such e-mails by following the directions in any email received from Sponsor. All entries become property of Sponsor and none will be returned.

4. Winner Selection . Seven Grand Prize winners will be randomly selected from all completed entries.

5. Prizes and Odds . Grand Prize: Winners will receive 2 tickets and choice to see the following acts: DJ Demers, Karajokee, Pop Scholars, Tig Notaro, Clean Comedy Showcase, Hot Takes & Prison Breaks, or The Dirty Show. Winners will receive their choice on a first-come first-served basis. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance . Winners will be notified on or about February 27, 2023 at the email address provided on winner’s entry form. Failure to reach winner by email after three (3) attempts, return of email notification as undeliverable, or failure of winner to respond to email notification may result in disqualification of winner, forfeiture of his or her interest in all prizes, and selection of a substitute winner from among all remaining eligible entries. To claim prize, each winner will receive tickets digitally after returning their filled in tax forms. Winners may waive their right to receive prizes. Prizes are nonassignable and nontransferable. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes are not redeemable for cash. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability and Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Winners are solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

7. Participation . By participating, contestants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Contest as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Contest is compromised bya virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupts or impairs the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Contest, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Contest. Should the Contest be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Sponsor will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, postage-due, misdirected or illegible entries (either photos or ballots), poor quality photos, or for failure to receive entries or votes or other electronic communications due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor.The authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at time of entry will be considered the entrant. An “authorized account holder” shall mean the natural person assigned to such e-mail account by the Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with such e-mail account. A potential winner may be requested to provide proof that. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. Any questions regarding the number of entries, or votes submitted or the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion.,

8. Construction . The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.