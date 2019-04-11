GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Enter to win a pair of All-Festival Passes to the 2019 Festival of Trees, good for every day of the festival at the Muskegon Museum of Art.

Each lucky winner will also receive two tickets to a Special Holiday concert featuring Max & Ruth Bloomquist and Julia & The Greensides on November 29th at the Muskegon Museum of Art. The concert features a 6 PM Cocktail Hour (Cash Bar) with the concert starting at 7 PM. Additionally, each winner will receive a $10 Muskegon Museum of Art Gift Store Certificate.

The Festival of Trees runs Wednesday, November 20th through Sunday, December 1st.

