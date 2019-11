GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — See Jumanji: The Next Level before your friends!

Enter to win four ticket vouchers to a special screening of Jumanji: The Next Level! The show will take place Sunday, December 8th at Celebration North at 2:30 PM. Each ticket includes soda, popcorn, and one drink ticket & hor d'oeurves after the show.

The vouchers must be validated prior to the show by calling the number on the ticket.

ENTER NOW