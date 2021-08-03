Michigan State Police enters contest for “Best-Looking Cruiser” calendar

Michigan State Police entered the contest with their SUV. As of yesterday, their cruiser was in 11th place.

MICHIGAN, USA — The American Association of State Troopers is hosting their “Best-Looking Cruiser” contest again this year. The prize is a feature in their annual calendar.

Michigan State Police entered the contest with their SUV. As of yesterday, their cruiser was in 11th place.

13 cars are selected to be featured in the calendar. The contest ends today.

Last year’s top three winners, which were featured in the 2021 calendar, included Georgia State Patrol, Kentucky State Police and Nevada Highway State Patrol. The contest received a total of about 332,000 votes.

MSP posted about the contest on Twitter, writing, “We need your support!”

There's just under 24 hours left in the @State_Troopers_ "Best Looking Cruiser Contest." We're in 11th place and need your votes to secure a spot in the 2022 calendar!



Vote once per device at https://t.co/pCkjsCTCFe. pic.twitter.com/sTKbBMYUZP — Michigan State Police (@MichStatePolice) August 2, 2021

To vote and see submissions from police forces across the nation, visit the survey here.

Calendars can be purchased here. All proceeds benefit the American Association of State Troopers Foundation.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.