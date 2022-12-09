Win a Family 4-Pack to the John Ball Zoo

13 winners will receive a Family 4-Pack to the John Ball Zoo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — OU MUST BE ABLE TO USE THE TICKETS BETWEEN 9/12/22 AND 9/15/22 TO BE ELIGIBLE TO WIN.

Tickets are only good for Monday 9/12 through Thursday 9/15.

13 ON YOUR SIDE and the John Ball Zoo are giving away 13 Family 4-Packs consisting of 4 entry tickets and 4 vouchers for food.

This contest ends at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday September 7th. Winners will be notified on the 8th. See below for all contest rules.

This 2022 season John Ball Zoo is hosting a powerful, larger-than-life exhibit called Washed Ashore. The Washed Ashore Traveling Exhibits feature collections of intricate, beautifully designed, giant sea life sculptures made entirely of marine debris collected from the beaches of Oregon. The sculptures of marine life graphically illustrate the tragedy of plastic pollution in our oceans and waterways to inspire others to be actively engaged in ocean conservation.

This exhibit features 16 large and colorful sculptures throughout the Zoo and is included in the cost of daily admission.

JOHN BALL ZOO FAMILY 4-PACK OFFICIAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility . Subject to the additional restrictions below, the JOHN BALL ZOO Family 4-Park (the “Contest”) is open to legal U.S. residents (excluding Puerto Rico) who are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Employees and contractors of WZZM 13 (“Sponsor”), TEGNA Inc., JOHN BALL ZOO, and each of their respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win.

3. How to Enter . The Contest will begin at 12:01 a.m. (E.T.) on August 25, 2022 and end at 11:59 p.m. (E.T.) on September 7, 2022 (the “Contest Period”). During the Contest Period enter online by visiting 13OnYourSide.com/contests, clicking on the JOHN BALL ZOO Family 4-Park link, completing all required information and following all posted instructions. Winner must be able to use tickets during the window of 9/12/22-9/15/22. Maximum one (1) entry per person. Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email address. Sponsor will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late,or for failure to receive entries due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor. Ad blocking software on your computer needs to be disabled so that it doesn’t interfere with processing your entry. By entering, you agree to receive e-mails from Sponsor or those directed by Sponsor. You can opt-out of the receipt of such e-mails by following the directions in any email received from Sponsor. All entries become property of Sponsor and none will be returned.

4. Winner Selection . Thirteen (13) winners will be randomly selected from all completed entries.

5. Prizes and Odds . Grand Prize: Thirteen (13) Grand Prize Winners will receive one family 4-pack consisting of 4 tickets for entry and four food vouchers to JOHN BALL ZOO. (ARV: $80). Prize may be subject to blackout periods, and other restrictions may apply.

Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance . Winners will be notified on or about September 8, 2022 at the telephone number provided on winner’s entry form. Sponsor will call during regular business hours at number provided on entry form and will leave no messages. Failure to reach winner by phone after three (3) attempts, return of email notification as undeliverable, or failure of winner to respond to email notification may result in disqualification of winner, forfeiture of his or her interest in all prizes, and selection of a substitute winner from among all remaining eligible entries. To claim prize, each winner must pick up their award at Will Call at the John Ball Zoo and must present a valid photo identification. Winners may waive their right to receive prizes. Prizes are nonassignable and nontransferable. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes are not redeemable for cash. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability and Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Winners are solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

7. Participation . By participating, contestants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Contest as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Contest is compromised by a virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupts or impairs the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Contest, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Contest. Should the Contest be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Sponsor will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, postage-due, misdirected or illegible entries (either photos or ballots), poor quality photos, or for failure to receive entries or votes or other electronic communications due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor. The authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at time of entry will be considered the entrant. An “authorized account holder” shall mean the natural person assigned to such e-mail account by the Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with such e-mail account. A potential winner may be requested to provide proof that In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. Any questions regarding the number of entries, or votes submitted or the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion.,

8. Construction . The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.