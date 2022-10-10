Win a Roku streaming device!

We're giving away a Roku a day for seven days to celebrate the launching of 13 Plus!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Click here to enter (INSERT LINK)

We're launching 13+, a 24-hour streaming channel on Roku and Fire TV bringing you more live and on-demand, local and breaking news, 24/7. To celebrate we are giving away a Roku a day for the next seven days! You can enter to win at the links on this page and then you can watch 13+!

On 13+, you can watch your regular 13 ON YOUR SIDE news live or on-demand. You’ll always find the latest weather forecast, plus new shows, extended coverage and more for FREE.

Stream our best content, catch up on things you've missed, and see all that West Michigan has to offer.

Lions, Tigers, Pistons or Redwings fan? Stream the latest Michigan sports news from Locked On.

Plus, we’re debuting a new VERIFY show, dedicated to helping you separate true and false information.

On Roku:

Search 13 ON YOUR SIDE

Click ‘Add Channel’ button to download

On Amazon Fire TV:

Search 13 ON YOUR SIDE

Click ‘Get’ to download

Of course, you can always stream on the go with the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app available on Apple’s app and Google Play stores. And directly on 13OnYourSide.com as well as watch extra content on our YouTube page.

Click here to enter (INSERT LINK)

ROKU-A-DAY GIVEAWAY OFFICIAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility . Subject to the additional restrictions below, the Roku-a-day Giveaway (the “Contest”) is open to legal U.S. residents (excluding Puerto Rico) who are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Employees and contractors of WZZM 13 (“Sponsor”), TEGNA Inc., and each of their respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win.

3. How to Enter . The Contest will begin at 12:01 a.m. (E.T.) on October 10, 2022 and end at 11:59 p.m. (E.T.) on October 16, 2022 (the “Contest Period”). During the Contest Period enter online by visiting 13OnYourSide.com/contests, clicking on the Roku-a-day Giveaway link, completing all required information and following all posted instructions. Maximum one (1) entry per day per person. Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email address. Sponsor will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late,or for failure to receive entries due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor. Ad blocking software on your computer needs to be disabled so that it doesn’t interfere with processing your entry. By entering, you agree to receive e-mails from Sponsor or those directed by Sponsor. You can opt-out of the receipt of such e-mails by following the directions in any email received from Sponsor. All entries become property of Sponsor and none will be returned.

4. Winner Selection . One winner will be randomly selected from all completed entries each day for seven (7) days.

5. Prizes and Odds . Grand Prize: Seven (7) Grand Prize Winners will receive a Roku Express 4K+ streaming device. (ARV: $40). Prize may be subject to blackout periods, and other restrictions may apply.

Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance . Winners will be notified after 10 a.m. each business day after the first day of the Contest Period (10/11, 10/12, 10/13, 10/14, 10/17) at the telephone number provided on winner’s entry form. Sponsor will call during regular business hours at number provided on entry form and will leave no messages. Failure to reach winner by phone after three (3) attempts, return of email notification as undeliverable, or failure of winner to respond to email notification may result in disqualification of winner, forfeiture of his or her interest in all prizes, and selection of a substitute winner from among all remaining eligible entries. To claim prize, each winner must pick up their prize at 13 ON YOUR SIDE 645 3 Mile NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49544 and must present a valid photo identification. Winners may waive their right to receive prizes. Prizes are nonassignable and nontransferable. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes are not redeemable for cash. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability and Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Winners are solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

7. Participation . By participating, contestants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Contest as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Contest is compromised by a virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupts or impairs the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Contest, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Contest. Should the Contest be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Sponsor will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, postage-due, misdirected or illegible entries (either photos or ballots), poor quality photos, or for failure to receive entries or votes or other electronic communications due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor. The authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at time of entry will be considered the entrant. An “authorized account holder” shall mean the natural person assigned to such e-mail account by the Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with such e-mail account. A potential winner may be requested to provide proof that In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. Any questions regarding the number of entries, or votes submitted or the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion.,

8. Construction . The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.