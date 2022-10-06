Win a VIP Meet and Greet with Carrie Underwood and tickets to the concert

13 ON YOUR SIDE is giving away two tickets and a VIP Meet and Greet with Carrie Underwood

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Enter to Win here

Country superstar Carrie Underwood is coming to Van Andel Arena Tuesday, October 18th and you can become a big part of it!

13 ON YOUR SIDE is giving away two tickets to the show and a special VIP Meet and Greet with Carrie Underwood. Does that sound good to you?

You have two ways to enter. Watch 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings from 4:30-7 a.m. Throughout the show, Meredith, Emily, Dave, and Sam will reveal the keyword of the day. Then go here to enter to win. You get bonus entries by sharing about the contest on social as well. And you can enter once a day this way.

Plus you can get another entry each day by turning on the brand new streaming channel 13+ on Roku and Fire TV. There you'll get a QR code for another entry each day.