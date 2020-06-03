COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — A business in Coopersville plans on hosting a fundraising event in honor of Hunter Klompstra, who's been missing since the beginning of 2020.

Creative Paint Studio is putting on a canvas painting event for the Klompstra's family. All the proceeds, according to the studio, will go to the young man's family.

Creative Paint Studio March 6th!!We still have spots left! Let's fill those spots! Let's c... ome together as a community and show our support! Canvas painting $35! If you don't want to paint...we have some awesome raffle prizes donated by our awesome local businesses! The fun starts at 7:30pm immediately following "Burger Night!".

Creative Paint Studio has also been selling t-shirts in honor of Klompstra. There will be some shirts available for purchase at the Coopersville VFW Post 5598, located at 511 68th Ave. N, where the fundraising event is taking place, starting at 7:30 p.m.

Hunter Klompstra, 18, has not been seen since Jan. 1. He was last seen leaving a friend's house near the Grand River in Coopersville around 2 a.m., according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. Since his disappearance, hundreds of volunteers have taken to the area in search of him.

Several businesses in the Coopersville area, including Creative Paint Studio, have shown their support to the Klompstra family by donating a portion of their sales. Community members have also raised more than $3,000 through a GoFundMe for the family.

Here's a list of the businesses donating to the Klompstra family:

Color Street

Fun With Dips

My Lala Leggings

Norwex

Origami Owl

Scentsy

Thirty-One

If you have any information on his disappearance, you’re asked to call the Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1-800-249-0911 or Silent Observer.

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.