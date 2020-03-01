COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — Tammi Bingley recently took in a family of three, who lost their home — less than a week later she lost her own.

"I just don't even know where to start," Bingley said, as she stared at her collapsed basement.

Bingley has lived in her Coopersville farm home for nearly 20 years. It's where she raised her kids and a whole host of farm animals. The house has been her constant until Monday morning.

"[We] woke up to this horrible noise and my entire house shaking. The next thing I knew my kids were running down the hallway screaming," Bingley recalled.

She assumed a tree had fallen, but then she made it outside to find her basement completely exposed. Her home was then deemed unlivable.

In the days since, Bingley, who is also a longtime nurse, has scrambled to find temporary living arrangements for her family and the family she had taken in, too.

"My work family, my immediate family, my friends and this community has rallied around us," Bingley said.

A GoFundMe page created by Bingley's friends has already come close to its target, community members have offered home-cooked meals and the Coopersville school district reached out to offer assistance to the kids.

But ultimately, Bingley cannot afford to save her home, and she quickly learned that insurance would not be able to help either.

"They said it was earth movement that caused the collapse and it's not covered by insurance," Bingley said.

In a statement to 13 ON YOUR SIDE, State Farm wrote:

Our hearts go out to customers with damage to their home as we know this can be a difficult and confusing time for homeowners. We are committed to handling each claim with care and concern, while also honoring the coverage outlined in their individual insurance policy.

While we are unable to speak to the specifics of this claim due to customer privacy reasons, I can share that we are communicating with our customer about this claim.

Bingley said she was told again Thursday evening that this would not be covered. She has hired an independent inspector to asses her property to determine what exactly caused the collapse.

"There is no reason to leave people in this situation without a home," Bingley said. "I don't care about the fine print, you need to do the right thing for people."

