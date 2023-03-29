x
Coopersville man hospitalized after Ottawa Co. water rescue

Deputies were called to the scene with reports of a person in the water. Officials were able to locate him and help him as he made his way to shore.
Credit: 13 On Your Side

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich — A man is hospitalized after a water rescue in Ottawa County, the Sheriff's Office says.

The incident happened around 7:39 Wednesday night in the Grand River at 68th Avenue in Polkton Township. 

Deputies were called to the scene with reports of a person in the water. Officials were able to locate him and help him as he made his way to shore. 

The man, a 53-year-old from Coopersville, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. 

The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office. Anyone with information is asked to contact deputies or Silent Observer.

    

