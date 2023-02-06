Police: 4 in custody in Ottawa Co. smoke shop burglary

The SUV the suspects used in the burglary was stolen and contained items from the smoke shop, according to police.

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — Four people were taken into custody early Monday morning in connection to a break-in at the Funky Monkey Smoke Shop in Coopersville.

Police say the burglary happened around 2:20 a.m. Responding officers saw a black SUV fleeing the scene and gave chase. The SUV got onto eastbound I-96 and refused to stop for police. It later crashed while attempting to take the 16th Avenue exit ramp in Marne.

Four suspects ran from the scene to a nearby church. Police set up a perimeter and used a K9 unit to locate the suspects in a building on the church's property.

The suspects were taken into custody without incident. Their names are being withheld at this time. There were no major injuries in the incident, police say.

The SUV was stolen and contained items from the smoke shop, according to police.

This incident remains under investigation.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.