Boil water advisory issued for entire city of Coopersville

The city says you should not drink your tap water without boiling it first.

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — Wednesday, the city of Coopersville announced the entire city is under a boil water advisory.

Due to a drop in pressure in the city's water supply, bacterial contamination may have occurred in the water system.

The city says you should not drink your tap water without boiling it first. Bring all water to a boil for one minute and let it cool before using.

Whenever a water system loses pressure for any significant amount of time, precautionary measures are recommended.

The City of Coopersville is working to get pressure restored, and water staff will be taking remedial actions like flushing and collecting bacteriological samples.

Those samples will be used to determine that the water quality meets state standards.

The city says they anticipate the issues to be resolved within three days of the main shut down.

Customers will be notified when the boil water advisory has been lifted.

For more information, please contact Deputy City Manager, Alek Mizikar, at 616-997-9731. General guidelines to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available at the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1(800) 426-4791.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.