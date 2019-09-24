COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — A Coopersville business owner said he's committed to keeping his roadside produce stand open, despite finding the cash box empty twice in a week.

"The lock was busted off, and the money was gone," said John Hubert, the owner of Off the Tracks Food & Grocery Outlet on Main Street.

The store's roadside produce stand is located at the intersection of 48th Avenue and Ironwood Drive. Hubert said the first theft took place on Sept. 18.

"In the one box there was probably $150," Hubert said. "It's disheartening because there's no margin in groceries. You gotta get what you can get when you get it."

Following the incident, Hubert installed security cameras at his Main Street location, but he said someone stole from the stand's cash box again over the weekend.

The Ottawa County Sheriff has received a report and recommended the staff remove money from the cash box each night.

"If they catch the guy, they catch the guy, but I just need to lick my wounds and move on," Hubert said.

The stand opened in July and was scheduled to close after Halloween. Hubert said he will stay open.

"It's hard to give up on the community," he said. "I won't give up on the community at this point, but it's hard to fathom that someone would do that."

