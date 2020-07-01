COOPERSVILLE, Mich — Tuesday, dozens of family, friends and neighbors gathered in front of a home in Coopersville that was near a cell phone tower.

The cell phone belonging to 18-year-old Hunter Klompstra, pinged off of the cell tower between 2 and 3 a.m. on New Year's Day. The tower’s radius spans about 1.7 miles.

Klompstra was last seen by friends at a New Year's Eve party, at a home backing up to the Grand River in Coopersville.

He left the party around 2 a.m. on Jan. 1 and didn’t tell anyone where he was going. Ottawa County Sheriff's Office Deputies and other volunteers have been searching for signs of Klompstra since then, using K9s, robotic technology in the water and drones.

Hunter Klompstra.

Provided

His family organized a search party on Tuesday at the cell phone tower which was in front of neighbor, Mary Modderman’s home.

"Because I'm a mom and I have kids," Modderman said. "To not know where your child is, you can see it on their faces. The least I can do is give them some hope, you know, it's a community thing. We're a neat community so, this is more than I expected. That's great if it gives them a little better chance."

Volunteers were on foot, horseback and many brought metal detectors to search for his cell phone or anything else that may lead to Klompstra’s whereabouts.

Ottawa County deputies are still searching for Klompstra as well, and are continuing to speak to the people who were at that New Year's Eve party.

If you have any information on his disappearance, you’re asked to call the Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1-800-249-0911 or Silent Observer.

