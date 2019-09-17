COOPERSVILLE, Mich. - Nearly 100 staff, students and community members packed the Coopersville Area Public Schools administration building Monday night, and their message was clear: A quality future starts now.

Teachers in Coopersville returned to work this year without a contract, and they want that to change. Their top concerns include salaries, a proposal from the board concerning merit pay, and a reduction of leave days.

According to a statement from Kent Bollinger, president of the Coopersville Education Association, the board has not shown a willingness to make the moves necessary for an agreement to be reached.

"They have been pretty much unwilling to move at all on the significant issues that remain unresolved," Bollinger said.

During the meeting, the board president thanked attendees for their comments and they look forward to resuming negotiations on Sept. 27, which will be moderated by a third party.

Other headlines from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.