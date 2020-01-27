COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — Family and friends of the man missing for more than three weeks is not giving up hope.

Hunter Klompstra, 18, has not been seen since Jan. 1 and on Saturday, Jan. 27, his family and friends held a candlelight vigil in his honor. Following the event, his family took to Facebook to thank the community for all the prayers and donations they've received in recent weeks.

"Thank you to everyone for your continued support and prayers," the post said. "We are beyond grateful to have such an amazing community of people willing to all come together when someone is in need."

Right now, there aren't any new updates but Hunter's family said they won't stop searching for him. Hunter was last seen in the early morning hours of Jan. 1, leaving a friend's New Year's Eve party on foot near the Grand River.

Since the young man's disappearance, Ottawa County Sheriff's Office deputies and other volunteers have been searching for Hunter using K9s, robotic technology in water and drones.

Several businesses in the Coopersville area have also shown their support to Hunter Klompstra's family by donating a portion of their sales.Community members have raised $2,750 through a GoFundMe for Hunter's family too.

All the business who are donating to the Klompstra Family:

Color Street

Fun With Dips

My Lala Leggings

Norwex

Origami Owl

Scentsy

Thirty-One

If you have any information on his disappearance, you’re asked to call the Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1-800-249-0911 or Silent Observer.

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.