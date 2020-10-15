Fire breaks out at Coopersville nail salon

Authorities believe the fire started in the ceiling, but it's not yet known what started it.

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — Crews were on scene of a fire that broke out at a nail salon in Coopersville Thursday afternoon.

It happened at VIP Nails, located at 1151 W. Randall St. around 12:30 p.m., according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities believe the fire started in the ceiling, but it's not yet known what started it.

Crews were able to keep it contained to the salon, but the attached businesses received some smoke and water damage.

No one was injured.

The sheriff's office said the fire is still under investigation.

