COOPERSVILLE, Mich. -- Through the end of the month, you can help the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office buy first aid kits for their dogs just by getting a cup of coffee.

All you have to do is download and print this Biggby Coffee voucher, and use it with your purchase during the month of July at the Biggby location on Randall Street in Coopersville.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Matt Gard is the Senior Producer of 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings. If you have a story idea, you can contact him on Twitter, @mgard_wzzm13 or by e-mail, MattGard@wzzm13.com.

© 2018 WZZM