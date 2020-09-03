An autopsy performed on Monday determined that a body pulled from the Grand River Saturday is Hunter Klompstra, an 18-year-old Coopersville man who disappeared on Jan. 1.
A search party organized by friends and family found the body in the Grand River and alerted the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. The body was pulled from the water by a dive team.
Klompstra was last seen in the early hours of Jan. 1 at a New Year's Eve party in Coopersville near the Grand River. He left the party around 2 a.m.
Police said the cause of death appears to be drowning and no foul play is suspected at this time.
