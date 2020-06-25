Racist social media post spurs investigation in Ottawa County

The post shows one boy kneeling on another's neck.

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — An Ottawa County school district is cooperating with police as they investigate a racist photo on social media mocking the death of George Floyd, which prompted nationwide protests.

The Snapchat photo shows a boy kneeling on another's neck, resembling the image of a Minneapolis police officer holding Floyd down until he died on May 25. The caption hashtag reads, "George Floyd lives don't matter."

"I was really, really disgusted and sad they would even post something like that," said Jayden Hill, an incoming senior at Coopersville High School. "This is just a huge backstab to the whole black community because George Floyd was a black man, and he was an innocent man."

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating the post. Coopersville Area Public Schools is aware of allegations against two community members and is cooperating with police, according to a statement from the administration.

13 ON YOUR SIDE is not naming the two boys because no charges have been filed against them. Hill said they are her classmates.

"It wasn't a big surprise to me because they've shown some actions like this before, but I didn't think they would go this big," she said.

Hill said she's experienced racism at school throughout her many years in the district.

"I've experienced small comments and bigger issues as well," she said. "I would like this to be a big wake-up call to our community and school. I want change to be done in a positive way."

The CAPS administration, which would not comment on the investigation, continued in a statement:

"We stand against all forms of racism and are committed to diversity, equity and inclusion, both in policy and in practice. When racism occurs in any form on our school campus or within the district’s educational or extracurricular programs or activities, we immediately take action to investigate and hold students and staff members accountable for behaviors inconsistent with our values or policies."

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.