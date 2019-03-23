COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — About 300 runners participated in Coopersville's first Beat the Train 5K Saturday morning.

The race started with participants boarding the Coopersville and Marne train in downtown Coopersville and taking a 15 minute ride to the starting line.

Then the race started for both the runners and the train.

Event organizers said the train speed was based on the average estimated finish time for all registered runners, so it was set to reach the finish line in 28 minutes.

The event was held to raise money for a handicap accessible railcar for the Coopersville and Marne Railroad. The West Michigan Society for Industrial Heritage has been working for years to get an ADA compliant railcar.

The railroad said they get calls almost weekly asking about handicap railcar accessibility.

