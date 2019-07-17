COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — After announcing a shortage of books last month, the Coopersville "Words on Wheels" reading bus received at least 2,000 donations from people across West Michigan.

The bus, which makes stops twice a week during the summer, was built in 2008 by the local rotary club. It operated with no tracking system for years.

After the library cleaned it out of run-down books, staffers noticed the dwindling supply. People from many communities began donating to the bus after the shortage was announced on Facebook.

"We've had donations pouring in from all over West Michigan," said LaVonne Marshall, executive director of the Coopersville Area District Library. "Big Rapids, Whitehall, I had a lady from Petoskey that was vacationing up north, and she knew about a thrift store that had a lot of kids books...now we have a full room of books."

Marshall is placing the new books in special containers to maintain quality. The old books rested on pallets in the Coopersville Area Public Schools Transportation building.

"We'll be able to give kids books, give them away for a number of years without another donation drive," Marshall said. "It's amazing to know that people care and that people value literacy especially with the young kids."

Donations are being accepted at the Coopersville Area District Library and the bus garage at the intersection of Main Street and 64th Avenue.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.