Cops in a Tesla? Michigan city goes electric for detectives

HOLLAND, Michigan — A police department in western Michigan will be solving crimes with a Tesla.

Detectives at the Holland Department of Public Safety will be driving a $49,000 Tesla Model 3 after the city compared it to the Nissan Leaf and the Chevrolet Bolt.

The cost of the Tesla includes a long-lasting battery pack, enabling the car to travel about 300 miles on a full charge.

Holland finance director Tim Vagle says the car will mostly be used to drive to crime scenes or conduct interviews. He said test drives, warranty and resale value put the Model 3 ahead of other electric car options.

