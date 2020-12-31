Besides $600, here's how the coronavirus relief bill helps you

When Congress approved the latest Coronavirus Relief Bill, it also banned hospitals from charging you for out-of-network treatments unless you agree first.



The 5,593-page bill is chalked full of stuff like this. For example, the bill also fights climate change by regulating greenhouse gas produced by air-conditioners and refrigerators. It also sets aside $35 billion for wind, solar and more clean energy development.



There is $15 billion in grants to keep music venues and other arts programs alive. Add in another $82 billion for schools, $7 billion for expanding high-speed internet, $10 billion to help with child care and $13 billion to boost food stamps programs.



That's still only part of the $900 billion bill. A total that leaders in Congress say is a down payment on more relief needed in the new year.



"So yes, there is more work to do," said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. "And it will cost some money, but it will protect jobs, and most importantly, it will meet the needs of the American people to crush the virus."