Raffle for Costa Rica trip worth $7,000 supports mental health services

There’s a raffle now underway for a chance to win a trip to Costa Rica, with the proceeds benefiting Mosaic Counseling.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There’s a raffle now underway for a chance to win a trip to Costa Rica. The fundraiser will support efforts to make therapy more accessible in West Michigan.

Mosaic Counseling is hosting a golf outing Monday, June 26, at the Macatawa Golf Club in Holland.

While there’s only room for a few more teams to get in on the golfing, you don’t have to be at Monday’s event to take part in the raffle for your chance at a trip worth roughly $7,000.

Mosaic Counseling’s executive director, Sarah Lewakowski, explained, “We are raffling off a trip to Costa Rica for two people, five nights, including airfare to this amazing place that you can see behind me,” pointing to an image of the resort, “but what a win-win because you could go to Costa Rica but you’re also supporting the mental health services that Mosaic Counseling provides, and that is accessible and affordable mental health services, that is suicide prevention and also counseling that’s free to students.”

You can purchase one raffle ticket for $25 or five tickets for $100. You can purchase raffle tickets by phone through Monday, June 26, at 4 p.m. The number to call or text is: 616-268-9145.

Mosaic Counseling currently has about 200 therapists and is serving about 26 different schools. Right now, their services are only available in Ottawa County, but efforts are already underway for a Kent County location.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.