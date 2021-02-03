Cottage Bar, Grand Rapids’ longest-running restaurant, has been sold

Verhil owned the Cottage Bar and the One Trick Pony for 41 years after buying them from his father John in 1980.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Cottage Bar, the longest-running restaurant in downtown Grand Rapids, has been sold, the restaurant announced Monday. It's been running for 94 years.

On Wednesday, Feb. 24, the Cottage Bar and its sister-restaurant One Trick Pony were sold, as owner of 41 years Dan Verhil retires. The businesses were sold to their local neighbors Jassi and Sandeep Dhami, owners of Palace of India.

According to a release, Verhil was adamant that “he would only sell to someone local, who understood and appreciated the rich history of the Cottage Bar, retaining his loyal staff and continue the tradition of Grand Rapids most Iconic Bar and Restaurant.”

Verhil owned the Cottage Bar and the One Trick Pony for 41 years after buying them from his father John in 1980.

“Thank you so much to all my loyal guests and staff for their loyalty and patronage over the years,” Verhil said. “It is a bittersweet moment for me to step away, but I feel it is time for the new owners to be the custodian of these iconic restaurants as I move on to my next new adventure.”

Verhil is hosting a farewell event on March 15 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. He is inviting the community to a socially distanced walkthrough at One Trick Pony, where they are welcome to dine afterwards at the Cottage Bar.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.