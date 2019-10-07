GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — After 15 months of looking at torn up roads and construction equipment, motorists on the now-infamous Cottonwood Drive may soon have a more picturesque commute.

Officials in Georgetown Township are proposing the creation of a clock tower at the intersection of Baldwin Street and Cottonwood in front of the West Michigan Community Bank.

The property was bought by Ottawa County at the onset of the road reconstruction. It's currently an empty green space.

Renderings of the proposed clock tower in Georgetown Township.

"We considered a sculpture and other ideas, but ultimately something not too grandiose," said Jim Wierenga, supervisor of Georgetown Township.

The Ottawa County Road Commission conducted studies to determine whether the property could be added to the road project, but ultimately decided it wasn't feasible, said Communications Administrator Alex Doty.

"We came up with the solution that worked best for that site given that there's a lot of other things at play that factor into those decisions," Doty said.

The clock tower is being paired with another project on Baldwin Street near the I-196 ramp. If approved, there will be a welcome sign visible to incoming drivers.

"They're both green spaces that are a bit of a welcome mat to our community and that we thought as a board would be good to beautify and provide a more welcoming environment as people enter and leave our township, Wierenga said.

The project, which doesn't yet have a cost estimate, will be voted on by the board in the next few months, he said.

The project renderings were posted to Facebook, getting mixed reactions.

"We'd much rather have even greater traffic flow [on Cottonwood] than beautification, but the county did all it could," Wierenga said. "We're grateful to just use what space remains."

