GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - After months of headache, one of the longest road construction projects in Ottawa County is finished.

Cottonwood Drive between Baldwin Street and Bauer Road is officially open to through traffic.

The area has been under construction since February 2018. In September, work was halted during a labor dispute. That stall lasted four weeks.

The construction caused plenty of concern among those in the community. Many residents of the area were concerned for safety conditions while the area was closed. Out of frustration, some community members even threw a construction party back in December.

The project consisted of adding a left turn lane at the Cottonwood and Baldwin intersection, making two left turns lanes for both north and southbound traffic, the addition of a right turn lane going south. Cottonwood was also widened to five lanes with a middle turn left turn lane the entire length of the area. Crews also installed water main and sanitary force main as part of the project.

