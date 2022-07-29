Could masks return as 12 Michigan counties hit high transmission for COVID-19?

Two clusters in the upper peninsula and Detroit areas lead the charge, but Kalamazoo County is also seeing high spread. Local Health leaders aren't panicking yet.

Kalamazoo County, as well as 11 others in the Upper Peninsula and eastern side of the state have been classified as high transmission for COVID-19. Local hospital leaders with Trinity Health and University of Michigan Health West say we're in a better spot this summer, but the rise in cases shouldn't be ignored.

Most of West Michigan is still considered low transmission by the CDC, but Kalamazoo and a few other southern counties are experiencing a 'ripple' rather than a spike according to Dr. Ronald Grifka, Chief Medical Officer with University of Michigan Health West. Those numbers may not be the most accurate, as leaders at Trinity Health believe reporting to the CDC and local health departments has gone down as more and more people test positive through at home tests.

"The estimation is that there's probably eight to 10 times more positives than are officially getting reported right now," said Dr. Andrew Jameson, Section Chief of Infectious Diseases with Trinity Health. "The impact is not a underrepresented, or an over representation of COVID."

Even with that potential wave of new positive cases, the hospitals and health systems are not being overwhelmed. Grifka says there are a number of staff calling in sick from home with the virus, but compared to 2020 and 2021 he's seeing far fewer patients coming in with the virus.

"The numbers are markedly down, compared to the peaks back in November, December, January," Grifka said. "So we're cautiously optimistic, but knowing that this virus is different, and there could be in another surge this fall, we'd like to do everything we can to avoid that."

Matt Johnson with Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services said a mask mandate is not on the horizon. He said it would take at least a few weeks of consistent high transmission before something like that were even considered. Jameson and Grifka agree that a mandate would be extreme, but wearing a mask a bit more often may be a helpful precaution as case numbers go up.

"It's frustrating. It's exhausting. It's tiring," Jameson said. "But compared to some of the stuff we've been through, masking should probably be the least of our worries. If we can spare one individual who has a kidney transplant, or is on chemotherapy, a hospital stay and prevent one person from losing their grandma - It would be really nice to do that for each other."

