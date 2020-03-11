‘Count Every Vote’ rally, march scheduled for Wednesday in Grand Rapids

Although counting votes will most likely take longer this year, SOS Jocelyn Benson has said numerous times that ballots are safe and that every vote will be counted.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Community activists will be hosting a rally and march the day after the general election at Calder Plaza in Grand Rapids.

According to a release, leaders from Justice for Black Lives and other activists groups will be participating in a press conference at 4:30 p.m. and then leading a march from Rosa Parks Circle to Grand Rapids City Hall.

“Community leaders will speak out at a press conference in Calder Plaza to highlight the importance of getting a complete and accurate count of all ballots and to call for patience as the process plays out,” the release reads. “Representatives from grassroots organizations and congregations will uplift the importance of unity, respecting the vote, and gratitude to our hardworking city clerks staff and election staff for preserving our democracy.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a record number of people voting absentee. Although counting votes will most likely take longer this year, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has said numerous times that ballots are safe and that every vote will be counted.

