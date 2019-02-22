GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Just over 10 weeks until the 42nd River Bank Run in Grand Rapids and participants are getting registered.

“Registration is open,” says race director David Madiol from Amway Community Relations. “Every year we want to get more and more folks down for all the races and the community walk.”

This is the first year Amway is the race title sponsor. Race director Madiol says there are no big changes planned. They will just look for ways to make the race better.

“To focus on the experience,” he says. “We have a great race but how can we improve that experience.”

Over 18,000 people are expected to participate in the five, 10, and 25 kilometer runs or the community walk.

Thousands of others will volunteer or line the course.

“The event brings over 40,000 people downtown every year,” says race ambassador and seven-time winner Greg Meyer. “It has an economic impact of $1.9 million.”

People unable to run in Grand Rapids May 11 can still participate in a virtual race at a convenient time and place and submit their results on-line. Five charities were selected to benefit from money raised at the race this year.

“It has been amazing to see the transformation of the race and what it has meant to Grand Rapids,” says Meyer. “The transition to Amway, we couldn’t ask for a better steward for this race. To make sure it stays strong in the community because it is so important.”

