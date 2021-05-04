County clerk: I won't count May primary ballots by hand

Antrim County has been in the spotlight since the fall election when results in the Republican county showed a local victory for Joe Biden over Donald Trump.

BELLAIRE, Mich. — The chief election officer in a northern Michigan county says she won't count paper ballots by hand in the May 4 primary, despite the wishes of commissioners.

Antrim County Clerk Sheryl Guy says an electronic voting system "must be used in all elections in every precinct throughout the state."

The county puts paper ballots through a tabulator. The clerk says a separate hand count can be requested by county commissioners after the initial round of counting.

Antrim County has been in the spotlight since the fall election when results in the Republican county showed a local victory for Joe Biden over Donald Trump. But it was attributed to human error, not any problems with voting machines, and corrected.

