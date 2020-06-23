St. Joseph County prosecutor charged with drunk driving

Operating a vehicle under the influence is a 93-day misdemeanor and an open intoxicant charge is a 90-day misdemeanor.

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Tuesday that St. Joseph County Prosecuting Attorney John Lawrence McDonough has been charged with drunken driving and having open intoxicants in a vehicle.

McDonough waived arraignment on the charges, which came after a complaint and warrant brought by the attorney general's office.

The charges came from a May 11 crash in Lockport Township. McDonough allegedly crossed the centerline, veered of the road and crashed into a fence. The St. County Sheriff's Department responded to the scene and investigated the crash.

Operating a vehicle under the influence is a 93-day misdemeanor and an open intoxicant charge is a 90-day misdemeanor.

McDonough’s pre-trial hearing has been scheduled for July 24. He is being represented by attorney Michael Hills.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE: