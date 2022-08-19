Allegan County Prosecutor Myrene Koch says her decision on possible charges is pending based on the additional investigation requested.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — The Allegan County Prosecutor says her decision on a fatal deputy-involved shooting is pending further investigation.

Prosecutor Myrene Koch told 13 ON YOUR SIDE that she received the preliminary investigation report from Michigan State Police on August 12, on the shooting of 22-year-old Joseph Nagle of Comstock Park by an Allegan county sheriff's deputy in June.

Koch says she's asked the state police department for further information.

A report from Michigan State Police says that Nagle was shot and killed by the deputy following a physical altercation. Nagle's uncle Jaime shared with 13 ON YOUR SIDE earlier this week that reports from the police do not make sense to the family.

"If you knew my nephew, he was a good boy. He was never in trouble, never anything. That's why this really makes it very questionable on how it came to this. We don't understand that. We'd like to know that way we can come to grips with [it]," he says. "I had never seen this boy angry, upset, mad, never in a fight."

Police say Nagle was pulled over on suspicion of impaired driving.

Koch says her decision on possible charges is pending based on the additional investigation requested.

She also says she's working with MSP and the family attorney to return to Nagle's car and belongings to his family.

There's no word now on a timeline for the prosecutor's decision.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.